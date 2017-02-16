High school students take over Capitol for mock Legislature

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours Pause

0:44 Official: Crews work to solidify Oroville Dam area

3:58 Boulders, concrete flown in to strengthen damaged Oroville spillway

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan

3:16 Obama on equal pay: We will close the wage gap

0:42 Racing to secure Lake Oroville spillway before a storm arrives

1:09 These dams loom large in Northern California's water world