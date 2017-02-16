High school students take over Capitol for mock Legislature

Welcome to the AM Alert, your morning run-down on California policy and politics. To receive it regularly, please sign up for it here.
California is about to get a new, albeit young, governor.
More than 3,300 teens descend upon the Capitol tomorrow for the California YMCA’s 69th Model Legislature and Court, a four-day mock state government event for high school students. The youngsters will take over the Assembly and Senate floors to debate topics like water rights or immigration.
Ariana Trujillo, an 18-year-old from Los Angeles, will play Jerry Brown. While it takes Brown months to pass a state budget and even longer to sign or veto legislation, the youth governor has just four days. She’ll also help create a state constitution.
Her term is decidedly shorter than Brown’s. Trujillo’s peers will vote in her successor Sunday.
The event is part of a six-month program in which students write bills, prepare briefs, attend weekly meetings and participate in two statewide conferences before taking over the Capitol today. Diane Boyer-Vine, Legislative Counsel of California, will give opening remarks.
WORTH REPEATING: “It’s about as easy as corralling feral cats.”
Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, on the challenge of finding agreement on state transportation funding
WATCHDOG: The California Fair Political Practices commission is expected to vote on a $30,000 fine against a Republican campaign committee controlled by party legislative leaders at its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. today on J Street. The California Republican Leadership Fund is accused of violating laws around campaign finance disclosures during the 2012 and 2014 election cycles.
SCREENING: Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin, D-Thousand Oaks and chair of the Veterans Affairs committee, will host a screening of ‘Thank You for your Service,’ a documentary on mental health trauma affecting veterans as they reintegrate into civilian life. The screening begins at 6 p.m. at The Crest Theater on K Street.
MUST READ: The California Senate gave 10 percent raises to 71 employees late last year to help offset a gender pay gap.
