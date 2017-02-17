Voting holidays. Soda labels. What other bills will be introduced before the deadline?

Welcome to the AM Alert, your morning run-down on California policy and politics. To receive it regularly, please sign up here.
When it comes to the Capitol, a deadline can be more like a suggestion. (Hello, gut-and-amends!) But today marks the first major pit stop in the annual legislative process – the last day to introduce bills – giving us an opportunity to take stock of members’ agendas this year.
There are more than 870 measures in the Assembly and more than 450 measures in the Senate so far, with dozens more likely to roll in by the end of the day. Here are seven already submitted this week that are sure to be talkers:
▪ Assembly Bill 535, by Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles, would restore the ability of most felons to serve on a jury once they have completed probation and parole.
▪ Assembly Bill 542, by Assemblyman Chris Holden, D-Pasadena, would make presidential election days a paid holiday for state employees and schools.
▪ Assembly Bill 838, by Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-Greenbrae, would recommend the state add Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election to its history and social science curriculum framework.
▪ Senate Bill 300, by Sen. Bill Monning, D-Carmel, would require health warning labels for sugary drinks. This will be Monning’s third run at the issue.
▪ Senate Bill 310, by Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, would allow inmates in state prison or county jail to seek a name or gender change.
▪ Senate Bill 343, by Sen. Steven Bradford, D-Gardena, would allow prisoners serving a life sentence to petition for release once they turn 70 or if they are older than 60 and have a serious health condition.
▪ Senate Bill 386, by Sen. Steve Glazer, D-Orinda, would outlaw smoking in state parks and beaches. A similar proposal was vetoed last year by Gov. Jerry Brown.
WORTH REPEATING: “There are going to be a lot of things that get scrutiny.” – Brown, reacting to the ongoing crisis at Oroville Dam
HISTORY LESSONS: It’s been 75 years since President Franklin Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066, confining 120,000 Japanese Americans to internment camps during World War II. Tens of thousands of families throughout California – like that of Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Sacramento, who was born in a camp – were uprooted from their lives, including more than 5,000 internees from Sacramento. A trove of letters and documents at Sacramento State traces those stories, and the university will exhibit some of them in its library for the 75th anniversary. The display, with items such as an original letter of apology signed by President George H. W. Bush and registration identification booklets, opens with a reception at 4 p.m. and continues through May 31.
PROTEST NATION: With Obama administration policies like the Affordable Care Act on the chopping block under President Donald Trump, liberal constituents in Republican congressional districts have been ramping up the pressure on their representatives in an effort to stop the carnage. How receptive to the message is Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Oroville, who won reelection in November with nearly 60 percent of the vote? Protesters will try to make their case to “strike for democracy” outside his district office in Redding starting at 11 a.m.
CELEBRATIONS: There are lots of birthdays this weekend. Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore, is 49 today. Tomorrow, Assemblyman Jim Patterson, R-Fresno, turns 69; Sen. Bob Wieckowski, D-Fremont, turns 62; and Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, turns 53. Sen. Connie Leyva, D-Chino, is 50 on Sunday. Best wishes to all!
