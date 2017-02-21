Rep. Tom McClintock holding two more town halls after raucous Roseville event

2:03 Storm forecast includes flooding and wind gusts Pause

1:26 Oroville Dam's main spillway 'stable' but eroded as officials adjust flow rate

0:32 Don Pedro spillway water flows over road

4:54 Kings GM Divac says Kings fans 'deserve better' while discussing Cousins trade

1:07 California Family Fitness offers exercise class for cancer survivors

1:28 Shelter aids Maxwell-area residents

0:50 "Ski less, and protest more," say couple at Sacramento airport refugee ban protest

1:21 Protesters take to streets of D.C. on inauguration day

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk