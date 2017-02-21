Rep. Tom McClintock holding two more town halls after raucous Roseville event

Welcome to the AM Alert, your morning run-down on California policy and politics. To receive it regularly, please sign up for it here.
Some congressional representatives are avoiding calls for town halls in their districts. Not Tom McClintock. Roughly two weeks after a large demonstration in Roseville drew intense opposition to McClintock and his party’s proposals, the Elk Grove Republican is hosting two more – in a row.
McClintock, R-Elk Grove, will likely face another round of tough questions from his constituents this week on controversial Republican proposals in Congress and actions by President Donald Trump on health care, immigration and the environment.
The first will be tonight in Mariposa and the second Wednesday in Sonora. They come a little more than two weeks after McClintock’s previous town hall in Roseville drew a boisterous crowd of more than 500 people, which Roseville police said was one of the largest demonstrations the city had ever seen. It quickly became a high-profile example of the large-scale protests that have arisen across the country since Trump took office.
The events are largely seen as intense public backlash to moves by Trump and his administration to repeal and replace Obamacare, crack down on undocumented immigrants and rescind policies aimed at fighting climate change. At the Roseville town hall Feb. 4, McClintock backed Trump’s actions and vigorously promoted the Republican agenda. He defended plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act, cast doubt on human-induced climate change and voiced strong support for Trump’s disputed travel ban targeting people from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Despite heated and forceful opposition to his remarks inside Roseville’s Tower Theatre, when asked by detractors, McClintock promised to increase the number of town halls in his sprawling, solidly Republican district – which incorporates all or part of 10 counties spanning from Tahoe to Yosemite. Tonight’s town hall starts at 6 p.m. in building A of the Mariposa Fairgrounds and Exposition Center, at 5007 Fairgrounds Rd., Mariposa. Wednesday’s town hall also starts at 6 p.m. It’s at Sonora High School’s auditorium, at 430 North Washington St., Sonora.
VETERANS: A joint oversight hearing of the state Senate and Assembly Veterans Affairs committees is scheduled for 2 p.m. in room 437 of the Capitol. State lawmakers will hear an update on efforts to prevent current and former soldiers of the California National Guard from being required to pay back federal re-enlistment and retention bonuses.
The Sacramento Bee first reported on widespread abuse of incentives in the California National Guard retention office in 2010.
INMATE VISITATION: State legislators are expected to weigh in on increasing moves to shift away from in-person inmate visits at county jails. A joint hearing of state Senate and Assembly subcommittees on public safety and corrections is aimed at addressing the effects of video visitation on jail inmates and their families. Of California’s 58 counties, five have no in-person visitation and 10 jails are building jails with no room for in-person visitation, according to the Board of State and Community Corrections.
Gov. Jerry Brown last year vetoed a bill from Sen. Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, that sought to require jails to provide space for in-person visitation. Brown said at the time that the bill did not provide jails with “adequate flexibility” and would have created a “strict mandate.” He did, however, cite concerns about a recent trend of restricting or preventing in-person visits at state jails, saying “this practice could have an adverse impact on achieving rehabilitative goals and might affect in a negative way the families and loved ones of those incarcerated.” He directed the state corrections board to continue working on addressing the issues.
The hearing is at 10 a.m. in room 4203 of the Capitol.
IMMIGRATION HELP: Attorneys with the American Civil Liberties Union and other organizations will hold a briefing at 11 a.m. in room 126 of the Capitol to review Trump’s executive actions on immigration and efforts to assist undocumented immigrants.
WORTH REPEATING: “This is a dark and ominous day for America’s commitment to clean air, clear water, children’s health, states’ rights, science-based solutions – and the national economy that depends on them...California will not follow Trump’s destructive path.” – California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León in response to confirmation of Scott Pruitt as Environmental Protection Agency administrator.
