Following raucous protests, congressional Republicans play for the home crowd

As congressional Republicans face angry protesters at town halls in their home districts, and many who have backed away from raucous town halls confront vehement calls from their constituents demanding face time, some are heading to friendlier territory this weekend. The California Republican Party’s annual springtime organizing convention kicks off today in Sacramento.
Rep. Darrell Issa headlines the three-day event at the Hyatt Regency on Saturday, when he is expected to champion the national GOP agenda and potentially, actions on immigration, health care and tax reform. The Republican from Vista, narrowly re-elected last year, has advanced Republican plans to repeal and replace Obamacare, re-craft President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban and tighten rules on U.S. immigration policy.
Following Issa is Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare. He’ll likely offer this advice to Republican delegates: If you want to gain footing in this deep-blue state where Democrats hold a supermajority in both houses of the Legislature, look to California’s initiative process. “It’s the one way we have to still be relevant,” Nunes said in an interview with the Fresno Bee last month.
It’s unclear whether Issa or Nunes, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who served on Trump’s transition team, will address big-ticket issues that have dominated protests at recent town hall meetings. Some of the most spirited demonstrations have come from constituents in Republican-held districts, where many have voiced concerns over a possible Obamacare replacement, investigation into Russia’s involvement in the U.S. election and a national crackdown on undocumented immigrants.
Issa and Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Elk Grove, both held town halls this week and faced protests and angry constituents.
CALIFORNIA V. TRUMP: So far, the simmering feud between The Golden State and Trump has yet to flare up in a major way. Attorneys general in Washington state and Minnesota ignited the most high-profile fight against Trump’s actions, having led the charge early on to defeat the executive action banning travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries and indefinitely barring entry to the U.S. by Syrian refugees. But state elected officials have taken initial steps to safeguard undocumented immigrants, create a government-run health care plan and advance environmental protection initiatives.
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein will talk about challenges and opportunities for California under a Trump administration at noon in San Francisco today. The event, hosted by the Public Policy Institute of California, is at capacity but online viewing is available.
LIFE AFTER PRISON: State corrections officials launch a plan today expanding assistance to female prison inmates at the Folsom Women’s Facility to better adjust to life after incarceration. A first-ever resource fair today at the prison is aimed at linking inmates with child support, education and job services. More than 30 organizations are slated to attend, and parole agents will be on hand to offer advice during inmates’ transition periods. Those serving time at the Folsom facility have five years or fewer remaining in their sentences, according to state corrections officials.
STAR-STUDDED POLITICS: Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to speak at a Los Angeles immigration rally hosted by the United Talent Agency to “address growing anti-immigration sentiment” and “its chilling effect on freedom of speech and artistic expression,” according to organizers. The rally is from 3 to 5 p.m. at the talent agency’s headquarters at 9336 Civic Center Dr., Los Angeles. Other speakers include Jodie Foster, Michael J. Fox, Keengan-Michael Key and others.
WORTH REPEATING: “(The Assembly) has become obsessed with political grandstanding.” – Assemblyman Travis Allen, R-Huntington Beach, who recently appeared on Fox News’ “The O’Reilly Factor” to falsely claim California legalized child prostitution.
MUST-READ: Excited about California’s legalization of recreational marijuana and being able to legally smoke pot at home? Maybe not so fast. The Trump administration is planning a crackdown on recreational marijuana.
