How much will you pay to fix California roads? Comparing the plans

Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic legislative leaders have set an April 6 deadline to reach any agreement on a package to raise billions of dollars for road maintenance, repairs, goods movement and public transit.
Those plans would increase various taxes and fees. Assembly Republicans, meanwhile, have their own proposal that gets the bulk of its funding from redirecting money that now goes to the general fund.
Jim Miller: 916-326-5521, @jimmiller2
How much would your costs increase?
Enter the number of miles you drive annually and your vehicle’s miles per gallon to see how much you would pay per month under AB 1, one of the road-funding proposals.
Comments