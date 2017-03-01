Californians’ anti-Trump backlash: ‘I’ve never wanted to fight more’

1:31 Kevin de León: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating' Pause

1:09 Jerry Brown: 'Aesop has some credibility'

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s

0:34 Sacramento Beer Week is so big, it needs ten days

1:15 Biologists rescue stranded fish on the Feather River below Oroville Dam

1:44 Progressive activist predicts anti-Trump movement will grow

0:58 Early morning fire destroys part of Rocklin home

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress