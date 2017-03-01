Jerry Brown got wine and a Kings ticket as part of his gift haul

Gov. Jerry Brown’s gift haul for the last year includes nearly $1,900 in travel-related expenses to Yale University, where the 1964 law school graduate took a long-weekend respite from the fall campaign to receive the prestigious Award of Merit.
Brown’s gift disclosure report, filed with state officials on Wednesday, was noticeably thinner than his submission two years ago, when the Democratic governor listed nearly $21,000 in travel expenses, much of it funding his well-publicized trip to Paris for global-climate talks.
Mixed among the comped dinners and lunches Brown reported receiving last year was a ticket valued at $104 from the Sacramento Kings. Brown attended the opening of the Golden 1 Center on Oct. 27, appearing on the big screen during the game against the San Antonio Spurs.
Brown received a $299 cell phone from Jia Yueting, founder and chief executive of the global internet company LeEco, whose North American headquarters is in San Jose, and $191.50 worth of wine from state Sen. Bill Dodd, a Democrat who represents the Napa Valley.
Yale’s tab for the governor’s travel to New Haven totaled $1,883. Brown made a speech and participated on a panel at his alma mater.
Brown, as in previous years, along with his wife Anne Gust Brown, reported large investments in real estate and retail interests, including more than $1 million in Madison Park Holdings Inc.
Also consistent with last year, Brown reported gross rental income ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 from a property he owns in Oakland. The rent came to him from the apparel and accessories company Oaklandish.
Brown reported selling off stock in Health Fusion, Inc., a medical office software company, and unloading his interest in Edgewater Park Plaza, LLC, a developer and real estate manager. Each investment was worth between $100,000 and $1 million.
Christopher Cadelago: 916-326-5538, @ccadelago
