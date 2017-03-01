Isadore Hall one step closer to confirmation on ag labor board amid farmer opposition

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California Pause

4:20 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

1:11 Jerry Brown: Parts of California will become 'unlivable' if climate change goes unchecked

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money

1:31 Kevin de León: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating'

2:12 State Sen. Janet Nguyen removed from California Senate floor

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

1:29 How would repealing Obamacare affect California?

1:51 Jim Brulte: Senate scuffle shows Democratic hypocrisy