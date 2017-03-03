Another Tom McClintock town hall faces protests on Obamacare, Trump-Russia investigation

Welcome to the AM Alert, your morning rundown on California policy and politics. To receive it regularly, please sign up here.
Rep. Tom McClintock is back at it.
The Republican congressman from Elk Grove is hosting his fourth town hall since President Donald Trump’s inauguration this Saturday in El Dorado Hills, while other Republicans – and Democrats – in Congress have dodged heated calls from their constituents demanding town halls. Many are voicing deep concerns over an Obamacare overhaul, Trump’s immigration proposals and potential rollback of environmental protections under Trump’s administration.
McClintock hasn’t shied away from angry crowds. And he’s expected to get an earful this weekend.
“McClintock (has) continued to align himself with the harmful and divisive policies of President Trump and the Republican Party,” said Doug Todd, member of the “Indivisible” group covering McClintock’s House district. “From dismantling the health care safety net, to targeting our immigrant neighbors, to refusing to investigate Trump’s dealings with Russia, he has no regard for protecting the constituents of the 4th congressional district.”
The town hall is at the Oak Ridge High School gym this Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. The address is 1120 Harvard Way, El Dorado Hills.
HOUSING CRISIS: With state budget talks underway and a slate of affordable housing proposals on the table, Assemblyman David Chiu is seeking to magnify the focus on California’s housing crisis with a hearing in San Francisco Friday.
It’s the third hearing Chiu, D-San Francisco, has hosted across the state this year. He will be joined by other state lawmakers and housing experts to discuss potential solutions to the housing affordability crisis. Speakers are set to tackle ways to spur new construction and how to stem displacement of low-income renters.
Several state lawmakers have proposed bills to address the problem. Among other things, bills proposed by Chiu would use state funding to boost local rental assistance and homelessness programs, as well as eliminate a state mortgage interest deduction for second homes to provide about $300 million a year for affordable housing programs. State Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, has proposed one that would put a new fee on real estate transactions to give the state a new pot of affordable housing money, and state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, has proposed a bill that seeks to streamline the approval process for new affordable housing projects.
Chiu and other lawmakers will hold a press conference before today’s affordable housing hearing, which begins at 11 a.m. at the Hiram W. Johnson State Office Building at 455 Golden Gate Ave., San Francisco.
CALIFORNIA’S COASTLINE: State Senate President Kevin de León has appointed San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin, a liberal Democrat, to serve on the powerful California Coastal Commission, which oversees land-use matters along the state’s 1,271-mile coastline.
Peskin replaces former Marin County Supervisor Steve Kinsey, who has served in the position since 2011. Kinsey stepped down from the Marin County Board of Supervisors last year after two decades, leaving his seat on the Coastal Commission open. Peskin, seen as a strong advocate for environmental protection, led the charge during his previous tenure as San Francisco supervisor to halt a plan that would have expanded the San Francisco International Airport by filling in a portion of the San Francisco Bay.
KEY COMMITTEES: Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon has appointed 42 lawmakers to chair select committees mostly re-established for this legislative session. The committees, which function to study of key priorities for the Assembly, include one on the 2024 Olympic Games, one on homelessness, one for craft brewing and distilling and another on rail transit.
GUV WATCH: Gov. Jerry Brown is speaking at a Pepperdine School of Law dinner Friday night in Beverly Hills. The event is not open to the public.
WORTH REPEATING: “His recusal is no longer enough.” – Sen. Kamala Harris, a California Democrat, calling for the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
MUST READ: Lawmakers raised a lot of money into their ballot measure committees, but some didn’t spend much of it, despite a November ballot that featured 17 measures.
