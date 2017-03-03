Capitol trees with Civil War roots removed after winter storms

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped Pause

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam: Watch 1960s construction of tallest dam in the U.S.

2:12 State Sen. Janet Nguyen removed from California Senate floor

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

1:11 Jerry Brown: Parts of California will become 'unlivable' if climate change goes unchecked

1:31 Kevin de León: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating'

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

2:24 Watch massive rockslide that closed Highway 299 in Northern California

0:39 California Sen. Janet Nguyen removed from Senate floor after speaking against Tom Hayden