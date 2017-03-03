Capitol trees with Civil War roots removed after winter storms

A clutch of late 19th century trees downed by this winter’s fierce storms was hauled away from Capitol Park this week, but remnants of the group may one day return in a different form.
The trees – a 90-foot-tall tulip tree, an 85-foot-tall American elm and a box elder – had decorated the park’s Civil War memorial.
Each had a connection in some way to a battlefield or veteran of the conflict. The box elder, for example, was taken from the grounds of an 1863 battle in Tennessee known as Missionary Ridge.
Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for the Department of General Services, said the trees were hauled to a sawmill. The department and the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Rules have been working on a proposal to refashion them as benches or another kind of feature for the park.
