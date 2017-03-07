Jerry Brown wants details about GOP healthcare plan: ‘This thing has been done in secret’

Gov. Jerry Brown, his state facing the potential of a massive crater in the budget, said Tuesday it’s too soon to assess the implications of Republican legislation to replace the Obamacare law.
Brown, in a brief exchange with reporters at a detention facility dedication in Modesto, said there remain significant details about the cost and coverage availability that he wants to see analyzed before offering his opinion.
“Who is covered, and whose coverage is being taken away? Brown asked.
“What is behind the curtain?” he added. “This thing has been done in secret, so now it’s up to the analysts and the Congress and the press to expose the full details. Then you'll get a comment from me about how good or how bad it is.”
The plan was released late Monday as Republicans and President Donald Trump move to deliver on a long-running promise to repeal Obamacare.
Experts believe the amount of money it would take to replace cuts contemplated under the plan stand in the billions in California.
Among its provisions is doing away with the individual mandate requiring everybody to have health coverage, replacing Obamacare’s income-based subsidies with tax credits based more on age, prohibiting federal money for Planned Parenthood and phasing out expanded funding for newly eligible Medicaid recipients.
Other California Democrats see the bill as a disaster. Sen. Dianne Feinstein said it would devastate the state and leave millions without coverage.
“The plan would cut financial help for low- and middle-income families and replace it with tax credits too small to help those who need it most and tax breaks for insurance company CEOs,” she said, adding, “Republicans should be working to improve the Affordable Care Act rather than putting forward a half-baked plan that would leave Californians worse off.”
