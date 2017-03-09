Capitol Alert

March 9, 2017 12:26 PM

Does AG candidate Dave Jones recall his vote on legal pot? ‘I truly do not’

By Christopher Cadelago

ccadelago@sacbee.com

California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones, campaigning to become the state’s top law enforcement official, has forgotten how he voted four months ago on the statewide initiative to legalize recreational marijuana.

Jones, a Democrat from Sacramento, revealed the lapse in memory in a meeting with The Sacramento Bee Capitol Bureau Wednesday afternoon.

“How did I vote on Prop. 64?” Jones asked in response to a question about his vote. “I don’t want to get it wrong. So I probably won’t say.”

Jones, running for state attorney general next year against incumbent Democrat Xavier Becerra, was asked specifically whether he remembered.

“I truly do not,” Jones replied. “There were a bunch of ballot measures...I know this, I didn’t take a position on it,” he added.

The issue of pot legalization can be tough for some politicians because it’s historically been opposed by powerful law enforcement interests. Becerra’s office did not immediately respond to a question about how he voted on Proposition 64, which was on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Does Jones think marijuana should be legal?

“I think at this point the voters have made that decision,” he said.

“So, that’s where we are. I think it’s incumbent upon on all of us to figure out how to make it work.”

 
Christopher Cadelago: 916-326-5538, @ccadelago

