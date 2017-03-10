Sunday may be one of the last times California springs forward, if lawmaker has his way

Welcome to the AM Alert, your morning run-down on California policy and politics. To receive it regularly, please sign up for it here.
If Assemblyman Kansen Chu, D-San Jose, has his way, Sunday may be one of the last times you spring forward.
Revered by some, loathed by others, daylight saving time has become a controversial topic in California.
A bill Chu introduced last year to wipe out the bi-annual clock adjustment garnered widespread attention and support among daylight saving time haters. The bill died in the state Senate.
Some lawmakers were concerned the time change would have negative consequences for the business community. Despite science that suggests the jump forward hurts our health, a few legislators just couldn’t bring themselves to do away with the ritual, even as they struggled to articulate their affinity for the practice.
“I like daylight saving. I just like it,” said Sen. Anthony Cannella, R-Modesto, the day the bill died on the floor.
Chu brought the issue back to the Legislature this year in the form of Assembly Bill 807, which would allow voters to repeal a 68-year-old initiative that established daylight saving time in the state. It would also give the Legislature the power to alter the practice a majority vote.
Q and A: Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones talked about the federal Affordable Care Act and Republican efforts to repeal the law during a sit-down with The Bee Capitol Bureau.
WORTH REPEATING: “There is no happy hour for menstruation.”
Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens, on legislation that would increase liquor taxes and eliminate the sales tax on feminine hygiene products
LUNCH RECESS: The Public Policy Institute of California is gathering higher education leaders for a discussion about preparing students for the future at the Sheraton Grand on J Street at noon. The roster includes Janet Napolitano, president of the University of California; Eloy Ortiz Oakley, chancellor of California Community Colleges; and Timothy White, chancellor of California State University.
TOWN HALL: With healthcare for millions at stake, Congressman John Garamendi headlines a public forum in Davis on Sunday to share the latest on the GOP plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. The lawmaker’s talk will be followed by a panel discussion featuring local health care leaders and advocacy groups. The agenda calls for participants to break out into small groups to develop action plans on issues such as reproductive rights and mental health. The forum begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Center on 14th Street.
CELERBATE: Warm wishes to birthday twins Assemblymen Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, who turns 40, and Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, who celebrates his 58th on Sunday.
Taryn Luna: 916-326-5545, @TarynLuna
