Liberal protesters, Trump supporters meet at Bera town hall

Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, held a rowdy, but largely supportive, town hall meeting in Sacramento.
Alexi Koseff The Sacramento Bee

Vietnamese, veterans protest to support Sen. Janet Nguyen

A group of Vietnamese constituents of Sen. Janet Nguyen, R- Garden Grove protested at the Capitol on Monday March 6, 2017 to support her after Senate Democrats removed her from the Senate on Feb. 23, 2017 for speaking against the late Sen. Tom Hayden. Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, who has taken responsibility for the ejection, also came to the protest.

The scene before Rep. Tom McClintock's town hall meeting at Oak Ridge

Forty minutes before Rep. Tom McClintock's town hall meeting, Oak Ridge High School's gym was at about 40 percent capacity, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff. It holds 1,500 for bleacher seating in the auditorium. State of Jefferson is sitting side-by-side with a variety of protesters there to express displeasure with McClintock on issues from immigration to tax reform.

Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

President Donald Trump said he has 'total' confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions, while speaking aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford in Newport News, Va., on Thursday Sessions has come under fire for not disclosing his contact with the Russian ambassador to the United States during his Senate confirmation hearing.

