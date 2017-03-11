Liberal protesters, Trump supporters meet at Bera town hall

In an interview with The Sacramento Bee, Dave Jones declined to comment on how he might handle the job of state attorney general differently than Xavier Becerra, who currently holds the office. He did explain why he was running for the position.
California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones told The Sacramento Bee on March 8, 2017 that other countries have cheaper insurance and better health outcomes because of their single-payer health care systems.
California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones told The Sacramento Bee on March 8, 2017 that congressional Republicans only opposed the Affordable Care Act because it was shepherded by a Democratic president.
A group of Vietnamese constituents of Sen. Janet Nguyen, R- Garden Grove protested at the Capitol on Monday March 6, 2017 to support her after Senate Democrats removed her from the Senate on Feb. 23, 2017 for speaking against the late Sen. Tom Hayden. Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, who has taken responsibility for the ejection, also came to the protest.
Forty minutes before Rep. Tom McClintock's town hall meeting, Oak Ridge High School's gym was at about 40 percent capacity, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff. It holds 1,500 for bleacher seating in the auditorium. State of Jefferson is sitting side-by-side with a variety of protesters there to express displeasure with McClintock on issues from immigration to tax reform.
President Donald Trump said he has 'total' confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions, while speaking aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford in Newport News, Va., on Thursday Sessions has come under fire for not disclosing his contact with the Russian ambassador to the United States during his Senate confirmation hearing.
Since leaving The White House, former President George W. Bush has become an avid painter. He's also made it his own mission to get to know the armed service members who served him. And through a series of paintings called "Portraits of Courage," he is raising money for The Military Service Initiative, helping vets transition to civilian life.