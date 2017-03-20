Jerry Brown hits Donald Trump’s Washington amid pitched partisan fights

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd Pause

3:13 Concerned farm owners and farmworkers strategize over immigration

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

1:11 Jerry Brown: Parts of California will become 'unlivable' if climate change goes unchecked

3:28 Undocumented student wants Rep. McClintock to be her voice in Washington

1:18 'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired

1:37 Former foster child lobbies for California bill to help youth like him find jobs

1:28 California Republicans get sweaty for dog safety

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street