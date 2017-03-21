Jerry Brown optimistic about disaster relief from Trump

The California Women’s Legislative Caucus sent a letter to U.S. Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch. The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee will begin confirmation hearings for Gorsuch on Monday, March 20, 2017. Video courtesy of California Women's Legislative Caucus.
At a hearing on Senate Bill 54, which would prohibit California law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities, lawmakers on on Monday March 13, 2017 heard emotional testimony from both sides. Video courtesy of the California Senate.
Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones is running for attorney general, California's top law enforcement official in 2018, but in an interview March 8, 2017 he wouldn't say whether he supports the recent voter-approved law legalizing recreational marijuana. He said he can't remember how he voted on Proposition 64.