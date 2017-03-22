Black political leaders warn that under Trump, ‘We’re losing on every ground’

0:50 With 'hocus pocus,' Jerry Brown optimistic about delayed Caltrain project Pause

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

2:04 California Women’s Caucus sends ‘advice letter’ to Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

0:29 If California blocks Trump, it shouldn't expect 'preferential treatment,' congressman says

3:13 Concerned farm owners and farmworkers strategize over immigration

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:49 Jerry Brown optimistic about disaster relief from Trump

1:12 Does California owe taxpayers a rebate?