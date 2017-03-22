Deep-blue California says Trump not trustworthy, not doing a good job

Things aren’t looking up for Donald Trump in California.
Majorities of likely voters in the heavily Democratic state say the president cannot be trusted and disapprove of his job performance, border wall and revised travel ban, according to a new statewide survey by the Public Policy Institute of California.
The survey found much stronger support for California politicians than leaders in Washington.
Unchanged since January, slightly more than one third of likely voters in California give Trump a thumbs up on job performance, while 61 percent approve of Gov. Jerry Brown’s work. Roughly 64 percent of likely voters in the state say Trump isn’t trustworthy.
U.S. Sens. Dianne Feinstein (51 percent) and Kamala Harris (49 percent) had higher approval ratings among likely voters than Congress (27 percent). Seventy percent of Californians said the federal government is pretty much run by a few big interests looking out for themselves. Roughly 48 percent of likely voters approve of the California Legislature’s performance.
Californians and Trump also differ on immigration.
Forty percent of likely voters support his revised ban on travelers from six majority Muslim counties. At the same time, 66 percent believe undocumented immigrants living in the country should be allowed to stay and eventually apply for citizenship. Roughly 69 percent oppose building a border wall on the Mexican border.
Poll respondents were predictably split by party affiliation, with Democrats generally holding negative views of Trump and the GOP-controlled Congress, while Republicans give them higher marks. On the question of Trump’s job performance among all adults, for instance, 82 percent of Republicans approved and 91 percent of Democrats disapproved.
The survey was conducted through phone interviews from March 5 to March 14, according to the PPIC.
Taryn Luna: 916-326-5545, @TarynLuna
Comments