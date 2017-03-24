GOP health care plan dominates conversations in Washington, California

Welcome to the AM Alert, your morning run-down on California policy and politics. To receive it regularly, please sign up for it here.
With the fate of Obamacare unclear in Washington, California Democrats plan to continue pressuring Republicans to nix a GOP replacement plan through the weekend.
House Speaker Paul Ryan called off a scheduled floor vote on the American Health Care Act Thursday, unable to secure enough Republican votes to pass the measure. Reports out of Washington indicate that conservative and moderate factions wouldn’t come around, despite attempts by Ryan and President Donald Trump to work out a deal.
Members of the California Senate Health Committee, led by state Sen. Ed Hernandez, D-Azusa, will gather in San Diego today for an informational hearing on the potential consequences of the Republican plan at 2:30 p.m. on the San Diego State University campus. The hearing, which looks at what’s at stake if Congress approves the AHCA, will include testimony from the California Children’s Hospital Association, Planned Parenthood, Covered California and other health care organizations.
Then on Saturday morning, lawmakers will head over to the University of California, San Diego at 9:30 a.m. for a health care town hall. U.S. Rep. Susan Davis, D-San Diego; state Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego; Sen. Hernandez and Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, will participate in a forum and answer questions about the health care repeal and replacement efforts.
WORTH REPEATING: “Pretty soon we’ve got to get into the political level, to get people to bite that bullet.”
- Gov. Jerry Brown, assessing chances for a road-funding deal at the Capitol.
SINGLE-PAYER: The nurses and health groups pushing a major health care overhaul in California plan to host a community briefing on Senate Bill 562 at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Maidu Community Center in Roseville. The bill, introduced by Sen. Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens, is currently in spot form and states legislative intent to enact a single-payer health care system for all of California. It’s still unclear, at least to Gov. Brown, how the state would come up with the money to pay for it.
LIGHTS OUT: To draw awareness to climate change, the dome lights of the State Capitol will turn off for an hour at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Dubbed Earth Hour, the switch off is part of an international call to action. Last year 178 countries darkened lights at landmarks around the world as part of the annual event.
MUST READ: When it comes to roads and dams, Brown isn’t always a Trump resister, reports Christopher Cadelago, who tagged along on the governor’s trip to D.C.
CELEBRATE: Happy birthday to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. The San Francisco Democrat turns 77 Sunday.
