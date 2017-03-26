Jerry Brown rips Trump’s wall: ‘We’re not going to sit around and just play patsy’

3:07 California vs. Donald Trump Pause

3:27 A timeline for North Carolina’s bathroom law

1:27 Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with new program

0:45 Jerry Brown: 'Problems I create, I can clean up'

1:06 South Land Park residents mourn four killed

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

0:15 Residents, city officials gather to mourn victims

1:33 Old greenhouses in the Salinas Valley are being converted to grow pot

0:58 Video gives glance at anti-drunken driving program 'Every 15 Minutes' at Natomas High