Former lawmaker Henry Perea leaves PhRMA post for oil association

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on dam safety, Jerry Brown says Pause

1:27 Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with new program

0:45 Jerry Brown: 'Problems I create, I can clean up'

3:07 California vs. Donald Trump

1:21 Jerry Brown: California avoided budget deficit through cuts, new taxes

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:37 Porn performer tells California Legislature she is HIV-positive

1:28 California, Trump could fight over auto pollution standards

1:32 Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye answers call for jury duty