California voters want to work with Trump, poll finds

1:07 California chief justice afraid courthouse immigrations raids 'will be the end of justice' Pause

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

1:31 Kevin de León: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating'

1:52 California AG on Trump's defunding comment: "We deserve to have our tax contributions come back"

1:33 Sacramento County Sheriff says sanctuary state is a bad idea

0:56 Dave Jones explains why he supports single-payer health care

1:41 National Nurses United endorses Bernie Sanders