Capitol Alert

March 28, 2017 8:01 PM

David Daleiden, activist from secret Planned Parenthood videos, charged with 15 felonies

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

By Christopher Cadelago

ccadelago@sacbee.com

David Daleiden, the anti-abortion activist with roots in Davis, and an alleged co-conspirator were charged Tuesday for falsifying their identities and using a fake bioresearch company to covertly record videos of themselves trying to obtain fetal tissue from Planned Parenthood.

The 15 felony charges were brought by Attorney General Xavier Becerra against Daleiden and Sandra Merritt of the Center for Medical Progress.

“The right to privacy is a cornerstone of California’s Constitution, and a right that is foundational in a free democratic society,” Becerra said in a statement released with the charges. “We will not tolerate the criminal recording of confidential conversations.”

Becerra’s investigation into Daleiden began under former Attorney General Kamala Harris, now a U.S. Senator from California.

Last April, Daleiden told reporters that agents with the state’s top law enforcement office seized footage in a search of his apartment, including “all video footage showing Planned Parenthood’s criminal trade in aborted baby parts,” which he maintained was his “First Amendment work product.”

Daleiden was indicted on felony charges last year in Texas for using a phony government ID. He also was involved in several civil lawsuits.

Becerra’s charging documents contend Daleiden and Sandra Merritt filmed more than a dozen people in Los Angeles and San Francisco without first receiving their consent.

Christopher Cadelago: 916-326-5538, @ccadelago

Capitol Alert

