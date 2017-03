More Videos

0:37 Jerry Brown warns about 'screwed up state with a bunch of potholes'

0:42 Jerry Brown, pitching road repair tax, muses about another presidential run

1:10 Jerry Brown: Tooth fairy won't fix California roads, so we must pay

0:51 'It's time to get tough on hate,' says Asif Mahmood, launching campaign for lieutenant governor

1:07 California chief justice afraid courthouse immigrations raids 'will be the end of justice'

3:20 Watch protesters march and dance in 17th Annual Cesar Chavez March

3:14 Where do California and Donald Trump differ?

0:36 Washington partisanship 'worse than it ever was before,' Jerry Brown says

0:45 What will African Americans lose if Obamacare is repealed?

1:03 Alice Huffman: Trump 'not living up to any of his promises' to black voters

1:19 Gov. Brown slams Trump at Obamacare rally