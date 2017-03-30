Kamala Harris opens 2026 committee for governor; stays focused on U.S. Senate – maybe more

0:37 Jerry Brown warns about 'screwed up state with a bunch of potholes' Pause

1:24 America's oldest female astronaut works after record-setting spacewalk

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

0:42 Jerry Brown, pitching road repair tax, muses about another presidential run

1:10 Jerry Brown: Tooth fairy won't fix California roads, so we must pay

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on roads, infrastructure, Jerry Brown says

2:25 San Francisco: 'A commitment to providing universal access care'

0:56 Dave Jones explains why he supports single-payer health care

0:51 'It's time to get tough on hate,' says Asif Mahmood, launching campaign for lieutenant governor