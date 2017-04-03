Lawmakers 'have no choice' but to approve road fix tax increases, Jerry Brown says
Gov. Jerry Brown came to the Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday April 3, 2017 to pitch his 10-year, $5.2 billion-a-year tax increase plan to fix California roads. He said lawmakerrs should act now, because the next governor will be hesitant to sign off on a tax increase. "I have no future," he said. Video feed from the California Senate
Dan SmithThe Sacramento Bee
Gov. Jerry Brown, in Concord on March 30, 2017 making a case for tax increases to pay for road repairs, said he has no reason to lie because he's not running for office again. But, he did muse about running for president again.
Asif Mahmood, a Democrat and Muslim doctor from Los Angeles, announced his run for California lieutenant governor outside Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday. He is running against state Sen. Ed Hernandez, who announced early.