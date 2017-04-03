Lawmakers 'have no choice' but to approve road fix tax increases, Jerry Brown says

Gov. Jerry Brown came to the Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday April 3, 2017 to pitch his 10-year, $5.2 billion-a-year tax increase plan to fix California roads. He said lawmakerrs should act now, because the next governor will be hesitant to sign off on a tax increase. "I have no future," he said. Video feed from the California Senate