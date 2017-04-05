Immigrants rights activists press for support of California’s ‘sanctuary state’ bill

Welcome to the AM Alert, your morning rundown on California policy and politics. To receive it regularly, please sign up here.
Immigrants rights’ activists are ratcheting up the fight over Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León’s Senate Bill 54 that would prevent local law enforcement agencies in California from enforcing federal immigration laws. De León’s bill would bar law enforcement agencies, including school police and security departments, from using resources to “investigate, interrogate, detain, detect or arrest (people) for immigration enforcement purposes.” Next it heads to the Assembly.
The high-profile bill, which cleared the Senate this week, would essentially declare California a “sanctuary state.” The California Peace Officers’ Association and the California State Sheriffs’ Association have come out against it. Now immigration advocates, including the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, are taking to the Capitol to raise public awareness about what they say is a need to strengthen protections for undocumented people across California, especially under President Donald Trump.
The organization is holding a 10 a.m. press conference at Capitol Park near the Firefighters Memorial to announce their support for the bill. Organizers are also expected to call on the state Legislature to increase workplace and other protections for undocumented people. Up to 100 people are expected to participate, including U.S. citizens and undocumented immigrants from the Central Valley and Los Angeles.
The coalition is also supporting bills that would expand health care to all people in the state regardless of immigration status, advance rules allowing day laborers to receive workers’ compensation for work-related injuries and require public colleges to expand education assistance for undocumented “dreamers.”
WORTH REPEATING: “It’s a good thing to remember people around here, because most of you are going to be completely forgotten.” -Gov. Jerry Brown to a crowd of former legislators at the Maddy Institute’s “Big 5” reception.
BATTLE OVER ROAD TAXES: Brown is trying to convince lawmakers skeptical of his 10-year, $52.4 billion transportation package to get on board before state lawmakers head out of town next week on recess. Brown, along with de León and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, will hold a 9:30 a.m. rally in support of the transportation deal at the Capitol.
VIDEO(S) OF THE DAY: Antonio Villaraigosa, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Treasurer John Chiang – three candidates for governor in 2018 – weighed in at a criminal justice event Tuesday.
WOMEN & HISTORY: Barbara Boxer’s no longer in the Senate, but she’s not out of politics. Boxer, a Democrat in Congress for more than three decades, launched a political action committee to fight actions by Trump and help Democrats defeat Republicans in the 2018 midterms. Her “PAC for a Change” is targeting Arizona, Nevada and Texas as congressional battlegrounds next year.
Boxer is sitting down with comedian and late-night talk show host Chelsea Handler in Beverly Hills tonight, when she’ll likely talk about her current work in politics. It’s one of Boxer’s “Women Making History” events. Honorees include women who organized women’s marches in California following Trump’s inauguration.
SCHWARZENEGGER VS. TRUMP: Through his foundation, Arnold Schwarzenegger is hosting a summit at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles to highlight the importance of after-school programs for student success.
After-School All-Stars, Schwarzenegger’s foundation, is holding the event partly as a response to a proposal from the Trump administration to cut funding for after-school programs. It is expected to emphasize the role after-school programs play preparing students for college and beyond.
The National After-School Summit, available to view via livestream, is scheduled 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. in Los Angeles.
IMPROPER STATE SPENDING? The Board of Equalization has a date with an Assembly budget committee today, less than a week after it was grilled in a new audit for questionable spending that promoted its elected members.
The audit sets up another skewering of the agency that collects a third of California taxes. Last year, lawmakers put the agency on the spot for questionable spending on district offices and procurement policies that allowed Board of Equalization member Jerome Horton’s office to buy $118,000 worth of designer furniture. This time, lawmakers have a report from the Department of Finance that uncovered faulty accounting and “redirected” civil servants spending time developing events that plugged elected leaders in their districts. Auditors from Finance are expected to attend the hearing.
In the background are two proposals from board members who want overhaul the agency. State Controller Betty Yee last week proposed to strip the agency of much of its power, while board colleague Fiona Ma is asking Brown to manage the agency with a public trustee.
The Assembly Budget subcommittee on budget process, oversight and program evaluation meets at 4 p.m. in the Capitol’s Room 127.
