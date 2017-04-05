Immigrants rights activists press for support of California’s ‘sanctuary state’ bill

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities Pause

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

1:10 California lawmakers split on Ronald Reagan's legacy

0:38 Jerry Brown says he's willing to raise taxes: 'I have no future'

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

0:47 California state Treasurer John Chiang talks about his sister's tragic death after he took office

0:48 Antonio Villaraigosa says he's long opposed 'three strikes,' death penalty

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening

0:14 Schwarzenegger to Trump: 'Why don't we switch jobs?'