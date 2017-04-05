More Videos

0:46 Will Jerry Brown be remembered as 'the greatest taxing governor in history?'

0:48 Antonio Villaraigosa says he's long opposed 'three strikes,' death penalty

1:23 Gavin Newsom on Trump's politics: 'God's delays are not God's denials'

0:47 California state Treasurer John Chiang talks about his sister's tragic death after he took office

0:38 Jerry Brown says he's willing to raise taxes: 'I have no future'

1:20 Sen. Holly Mitchell talks about the 'cradle to prison pipeline'

1:21 Lawmakers 'have no choice' but to approve road fix tax increases, Jerry Brown says

0:42 Jerry Brown, pitching road repair tax, muses about another presidential run

0:37 Jerry Brown warns about 'screwed up state with a bunch of potholes'

1:10 Jerry Brown: Tooth fairy won't fix California roads, so we must pay

0:51 'It's time to get tough on hate,' says Asif Mahmood, launching campaign for lieutenant governor

1:07 California chief justice afraid courthouse immigrations raids 'will be the end of justice'