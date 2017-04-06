It’s judgment day for Jerry Brown’s $52 billion transportation deal

Welcome to the AM Alert, your morning rundown on California policy and politics. To receive it regularly, please sign up here.
It could be a long night in the Legislature.
A self-imposed deadline for lawmakers to pass a $52 billion transportation deal expires today. But the bill needs to clear several hurdles in a matter of hours before Gov. Jerry Brown and the California Legislature can take off for spring break.
The bill must pass both houses of the Legislature with a super-majority vote, the first true-test of Democrats’ ability to flex their dominance and work together to approve major policy changes.
The bill was amended Monday and printed at 2:39 p.m. Under Proposition 54 sponsored by GOP mega-donor Charles Munger Jr., bills must be in print at least 72 hours before a vote.
That means the Senate cannot vote on the measure until Thursday afternoon. If the bill passes on the Senate floor, it then heads to the Assembly Transportation and Appropriations committees. If it wins approval in both committees, the bill would go to the Assembly floor.
It remains unclear whether Democrats have the votes to pass the measure. The Legislature is scheduled to begin its spring recess upon adjournment of the Assembly session Thursday.
WORTH REPEATING: “Does he want to leave a legacy of the greatest taxing governor in history?” – Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Gerber, suggesting Brown rethink using tax increases to fix roads
NYC to SAC: Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon are hosting a lunch reception and fundraiser for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at noon today at Café A Cote on K Street. Suggested contributions are $500 per ticket, but the invitation to the event strictly prohibits contributions from corporations, LLCs or LLPs.
SKOOL IN SESSION: The Pacific Fishery Management Council and its advisory bodies meet at the DoubleTree on Point West Way Thursday for the first of a six-day meeting to address issues related to salmon, groundfish, coastal pelagic species, Pacific halibut and habitat matters. The council is one of eight regional fishery management councils across the country with jurisdiction over fisheries for about 119 fish species in Washington, Oregon and California.
MUST READ: Bee reporter Christopher Cadelago explains all you need to know about the proposed gas tax.
Taryn Luna: 916-326-5545, @TarynLuna
