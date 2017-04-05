At an April 6, 2017 Assembly budget hearing, Phil Ting of San Francisco said he had "zero faith" that California's Board of Equalization can correct misuses of public resources that a recent audit identified.
Adam AshtonThe Sacramento Bee
More Videos
1:57
Assemblyman Phil Ting doubts BOE can fix itself
0:55
Democrats should work with Republicans to find road repair solution, GOP lawmaker says
1:38
Gov. Jerry Brown rallies support for tax increases: 'Fixing our roads is basic'
0:46
Will Jerry Brown be remembered as 'the greatest taxing governor in history?'
0:48
Antonio Villaraigosa says he's long opposed 'three strikes,' death penalty
1:23
Gavin Newsom on Trump's politics: 'God's delays are not God's denials'
0:47
California state Treasurer John Chiang talks about his sister's tragic death after he took office
0:38
Jerry Brown says he's willing to raise taxes: 'I have no future'
1:20
Sen. Holly Mitchell talks about the 'cradle to prison pipeline'
1:21
Lawmakers 'have no choice' but to approve road fix tax increases, Jerry Brown says
0:42
Jerry Brown, pitching road repair tax, muses about another presidential run
0:37
Jerry Brown warns about 'screwed up state with a bunch of potholes'