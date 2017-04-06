Appeals court upholds California’s cap-and-trade system

A state appeals court handed a victory to California’s signature climate-change program on Thursday in a long-running lawsuit challenging the state’s ability to collect revenue from auctions its sponsored for five years.
In a 2-1 decision, the 3rd District Court of Appeal upheld the California Air Resources Board’s greenhouse gas cap-and-trade program.
Denise Davis, a spokeswoman for the California Chamber of Commerce, which is challenging cap and trade, said the organization is weighing its options.
“We are disappointed in the 2-1 decision,” Davis said in an email. “We are reviewing the decision and evaluating our options.”
The decision is a victory for Gov. Jerry Brown and legislative Democrats who are working on a package that would extend the life of the program.
Christopher Cadelago: 916-326-5538, @ccadelago
