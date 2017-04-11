Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids
Cindy Dodd's 24-year-old son, Kyle, was found dead of a lethal drug overdose on the streets of Overtown, Florida in September 2016. Kyle had a mix of fentanyl, Carfentanil, cocaine and heroin in his system. Cindy is hoping to raise awareness about opioid abuse, and that lawmakers strengthen the Florida law punishing dealers who give out fatal doses of the drugs.
Emily MichotMiami Herald
More Videos
2:15
Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids
0:38
Jerry Brown on road-bill deals: 'Everybody here has needs'
0:44
Jerry Brown defends local projects in road repair deal
1:12
Why optometrists think California students need better eye exams
1:57
Assemblyman Phil Ting doubts BOE can fix itself
0:55
Democrats should work with Republicans to find road repair solution, GOP lawmaker says
1:38
Gov. Jerry Brown rallies support for tax increases: 'Fixing our roads is basic'
0:46
Will Jerry Brown be remembered as 'the greatest taxing governor in history?'
0:48
Antonio Villaraigosa says he's long opposed 'three strikes,' death penalty
1:23
Gavin Newsom on Trump's politics: 'God's delays are not God's denials'
0:47
California state Treasurer John Chiang talks about his sister's tragic death after he took office
0:38
Jerry Brown says he's willing to raise taxes: 'I have no future'