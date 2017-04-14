Capitol Alert

April 14, 2017 4:18 PM

Which California legislative Republicans represent pro-Clinton districts?

By Jim Miller

jmiller@sacbee.com

Newly installed Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates has three GOP-held swing seats to defend next year. The Laguna Niguel lawmaker also may want to keep an eye on her own race.

Bates and 16 other legislative Republicans represent districts where Democrat Hillary Clinton out-polled Republican Donald Trump for president, according to California’s recently released supplement to the statement of vote for last fall’s election.

Besides Bates, Republican state senators in pro-Clinton districts include Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita; John Moorlach, R-Costa Mesa; Anthony Cannella, R-Modesto; Andy Vidak, R-Hanford; and Janet Nguyen, R-Garden Grove.

Their Assembly counterparts are Assembly members Phillip Chen, R-Diamond Bar; Steven Choi, R-Irvine; Dante Acosta, R-Santa Clarita; Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale; Jordan Cunningham, R-Templeton; Matthew Harper, R-Huntington Beach; Travis Allen, R-Huntington Beach; Rocky Chávez, R-Oceanside; Marc Steinorth, R-Rancho Cucamonga; and Brian Maienschein, R-San Diego.

No Republican legislator is further behind pro-Clinton lines than Assemblywoman Catharine Baker, R-Dublin. Clinton swamped Trump in Baker’s San Francisco East Bay district by 35.3 percentage points, even as Baker defeated her Democratic opponent.

Trump did not carry the districts of any Democratic legislator, although he posted respectable numbers in some.

Jim Miller: 916-326-5521, @jimmiller2

Editor's Choice Videos