More Videos

1:16 Stockton woman prosecuted for selling Ceviche through Facebook

0:34 Dog the Bounty Hunter: 'Poor people don't break the law'

1:10 Dogs descend on California Capitol to lobby for crackdown on puppy mills

1:43 Agitated town hall crowd screams at Rep. Jeff Denham: 'Yes or no!'

2:27 San Francisco protesters call on Sen. Dianne Feinstein to step down in 2018

1:07 Where greenhouse gases come from

0:50 Josh Newman supports ballot measure to protect gas tax money

2:15 Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids

0:38 Jerry Brown on road-bill deals: 'Everybody here has needs'

0:44 Jerry Brown defends local projects in road repair deal

1:12 Why optometrists think California students need better eye exams