Stockton woman prosecuted for selling Ceviche through Facebook
Mariza Ruelas, a single mother of six in Stockton, was charged last year for illegally selling homemade food online. She supports Assembly Bill 626, which would allow small-scale home cooking operations.
Alexei Koseffakoseff@sacbee.com
More Videos
1:16
Stockton woman prosecuted for selling Ceviche through Facebook
0:34
Dog the Bounty Hunter: 'Poor people don't break the law'
1:10
Dogs descend on California Capitol to lobby for crackdown on puppy mills
1:43
Agitated town hall crowd screams at Rep. Jeff Denham: 'Yes or no!'
2:27
San Francisco protesters call on Sen. Dianne Feinstein to step down in 2018
1:07
Where greenhouse gases come from
0:50
Josh Newman supports ballot measure to protect gas tax money
2:15
Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids
0:38
Jerry Brown on road-bill deals: 'Everybody here has needs'
0:44
Jerry Brown defends local projects in road repair deal
1:12
Why optometrists think California students need better eye exams