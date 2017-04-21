Tobacco discounts, coupons banned under Sacramento lawmaker’s legislation

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:30 Jerry Brown rips Trump on climate change 'hoax' Pause 1:16 Stockton woman prosecuted for selling Ceviche through Facebook 1:57 Assemblyman Phil Ting doubts BOE can fix itself 1:35 Gov. Jerry Brown wanted single-payer health care in 1992 0:50 California Nurses Association: 'We have to push our governor' on single-payer health care 1:18 Why California students need debt-free college 1:30 Jerry Brown: 'California will launch its own damn satellite' if Trump stops climate data collection 0:38 Jerry Brown on road-bill deals: 'Everybody here has needs' 0:27 Jerry Brown says gas tax vote was above board 0:50 Josh Newman supports ballot measure to protect gas tax money Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

As California's new cigarette tax jumps by $2 a pack on April 1, 2017, smokers and store owners say it'll take a hit on sales. For many, it's motivation to finally quit smoking. Claudia Buck cbuck@sacbee.com