Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

Capitol Alert

April 27, 2017 2:59 PM

California attorney general takes on big oil in lawsuit against Trump administration

By Angela Hart

ahart@sacbee.com

California and New Mexico are suing the Trump administration to get the federal government to enforce rules requiring companies to pay royalties on oil, gas and coal extracted from taxpayer-owned public lands.

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra, and New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Department of the Interior, which is responsible for management and conservation on federal lands. It alleges the department and a division within it, the Office of Natural Resources, illegally postponed a rule that requires energy companies to pay states royalties on oil, gas and coal extracted from federal and Native American lands.

“The Trump administration has once again displayed its disdain for playing by the rules,” Becerra said in a statement. “The winners here are the private mining interests that profit from paying less for our natural resources. The losers are – surprise, surprise – the American taxpayers.”

The federal lawsuit, filed in San Francisco, names Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Gregory Gould, director of the Office of Natural Resources Revenue.

The rule went into effect on Jan. 1, which the lawsuit says was driven in part by U.S. coal industry practices of artificially depressing coal prices then selling to their own subsidiaries, requiring lower royalty payments.

In California, 15 percent of the state’s total land is managed by the federal government – 15.2 million acres of public lands and 592,000 acres of tribal lands, according to the lawsuit. There are 600 oil and gas production leases on that property.

Since 2008, California has received $82.5 million, on average, in royalty payments from federal mineral extraction within the state. The payments go into the state’s school fund, according to Becerra’s office.

Angela Hart: 916-326-5528, @ahartreports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Hundreds come to California Capitol for Muslim Day

Hundreds come to California Capitol for Muslim Day 1:11

Hundreds come to California Capitol for Muslim Day
Kounalakis says she would defend immigrants 0:44

Kounalakis says she would defend immigrants "who are being terrorized"
Kamala Harris says local law enforcement shouldn't have to do the federal government's job 1:34

Kamala Harris says local law enforcement shouldn't have to do the federal government's job

View More Video

Capitol Alert staff


Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Dan Smith
Capitol bureau chief
smith@sacbee.com
@DanielSnowSmith

Jim Miller
California policy and politics
Capitol Alert editor
jmiller@sacbee.com
@jimmiller2

Christopher Cadelago
California politics
ccadelago@sacbee.com
@ccadelago

Angela Hart
California politics
ahart@sacbee.com
@ahartreports

Alexei Koseff
Legislature
akoseff@sacbee.com
@akoseff

Taryn Luna
lobbying and influence
tluna@sacbee.com
@tarynluna

Dan Walters
columnist
dwalters@sacbee.com
@waltersbee

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

Facebook
@capitolalert

Editor's Choice Videos