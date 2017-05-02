‘Life and death becomes a pillar for us to wake up,’ Jerry Brown says at CHP memorial

Officer Nathan Taylor, who died serving his state, and his California Highway Patrol, has been held up as a model for what the law enforcement agency endeavors to be.
On Tuesday, more than a year after Taylor suffered mortal injuries after being hit by an SUV in the Gold Run area on snowy Interstate 80, he was remembered as a respectful and compassionate colleague who “made an impact on the lives of everyone he came into contact with,” as CHP Commissioner J.A. Farrow recalled.
At the CHP’s annual memorial ceremony in West Sacramento, Farrow said there are countless “acts of service” that serve as a testament to Taylor’s character. His widow, Becky Taylor, joined her family and children Joshua, 4, Wyatt, 7, and Preston, 9, in laying a wreath as Gov. Jerry Brown and Attorney General Xavier Becerra looked on.
Nathan Taylor was just 35, and his name was read along with the names of all 227 CHP officers who laid down their lives in service since 1929.
“This is a ritual whereby you all join in recognition of those who’ve gone before,” Brown told the gathering in brief remarks.
“Thinking about those who have died, who have given their life, is a serious matter. And in an age of, in many respects … distraction and frivolousness, life and death becomes a pillar for us to wake up and to notice what is really important.”
