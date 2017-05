Forced to marry at 15: 'I was essentially his prisoner'

At age 15, Sara was required to marry a man 13 years older than her by a religious cult. She visited the California Capitol on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, and spoke in support of SB 273, which requires more rigorous judicial screening of under-18 brides and grooms. Sara testified at the hearing on the bill, but was identified only by her first name publicly because she feared reprisals from the religious cult.