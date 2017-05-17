‘I am sorry’: Assemblyman drops effort to end communist ban in California government

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:27 Jerry Hill pushes bill to crack down on DUI offenders Pause 1:47 Press Secretary Sean Spicer: 'We can disagree with the facts' 5:24 Former L.A. mayor says Trump would 'vanquish the dream' for immigrants 1:23 Gavin Newsom on Trump's politics: 'God's delays are not God's denials' 5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam: Watch 1960s construction of tallest dam in the U.S. 1:30 Forced to marry at 15: 'I was essentially his prisoner' 1:18 Cannabis company envisions processing center at former winery 1:48 Jerry Brown says a recession is inevitable 1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent 0:38 Jerry Brown on road-bill deals: 'Everybody here has needs' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The state Assembly voted Monday, May 8 to approve a bill that would eliminate Cold War-era language that allows California to fire any state worker who is a member of the Communist Party. In this clip, Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Alameda, introduced his bill before facing opposition from Assemblyman Travis Allen, R-Huntington Beach. California Channel

The state Assembly voted Monday, May 8 to approve a bill that would eliminate Cold War-era language that allows California to fire any state worker who is a member of the Communist Party. In this clip, Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Alameda, introduced his bill before facing opposition from Assemblyman Travis Allen, R-Huntington Beach. California Channel