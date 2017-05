At age 15, Sara was required to marry a man 13 years older than her by a religious cult. She visited the California Capitol on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, and spoke in support of SB 273 by Sen. Jerry Hill, which requires more rigorous judicial screening of under-18 brides and grooms. Sara testified at the hearing on the bill, but was identified only by her first name publicly because she feared reprisals from the religious cult.