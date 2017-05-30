Here is what The Balloon Council says about balloon safety

Lorna D. O'Hara, executive director of The Balloon Council, speaks about balloon safety at the Capitol on May 30, 2017. Assemblyman Bill Quirk, D-Hayward, is carrying a bill, AB 1091, that prohibits people from willfully releasing balloons into the air.
Walter Ko The Sacramento Bee
In a raucous opening to the California Democratic Party convention in Sacramento on Friday May 19, 2017, party Chairman John Burton tells chanting members of the nurses' union to quiet down as Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg speaks. Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez then said President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are in a "bromance."

California lawmakers on April 25, 2017 heard from supporters and opponents of a bill that would allow motorists to purchase specialty license plates, with the proceeds going to reproductive services. Abortion rights activists are backing the measure; anti-abortion activists are opposed. Video courtesy of The California Channel.

