Here is what The Balloon Council says about balloon safety
Lorna D. O'Hara, executive director of The Balloon Council, speaks about balloon safety at the Capitol on May 30, 2017. Assemblyman Bill Quirk, D-Hayward, is carrying a bill, AB 1091, that prohibits people from willfully releasing balloons into the air.
Walter KoThe Sacramento Bee
More Videos
1:24
Here is what The Balloon Council says about balloon safety
0:49
Rep. Maxine Waters cut off in the middle of her speech at the Democratic State Convention
1:47
Mulvaney on Trump’s FY18 Budget: It's ‘Taxpayer first’
1:01
California senator wants Gov. Jerry Brown to expand Medi-Cal to undocumented adults
0:42
Outgoing chair of California Democratic Party: F*%! Donald Trump
0:36
California's top prosecutor 'closer' to calling for Trump's impeachment
0:55
California Democratic activists want Trump impeached -- now
1:11
'It seems this administration's real priority is Russia first,' Kamala Harris says
0:42
'Republicans in Congress must stop stonewalling our quest for the facts,' Pelosi tells delegates
1:38
'Don't wait for them. You lead' on health care, nurses' leader tells rally
1:07
DNC Chair Tom Perez says Trump, Putin in 'bromance'
1:28
Should some state license plates say 'California Trusts Women'?
Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney unveiled President Trump’s FY18 Budget. “We looked at this budget through the eyes of the people who are actually paying the bill,” Mulvaney said.
John Burton, outgoing chair of the California Democratic Party, stood before thousands of Democratic delegates at Saturday’s general assembly and asked the crowd to join in as he sad "F@!$ Donald Trump" and shoved his two middle fingers into the the air.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, tells delegates at the California Democratic Party convention in Sacramento on May 20, 2017 that Democrats in Congress want outside investigations of ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.
RoseAnn DeMoro, executive director of the California Nurses Association, told hundreds of nurses and health care advocates gathered for a rally at the Capitol that Democrats need to support a public-funded universal health care system in California.
In a raucous opening to the California Democratic Party convention in Sacramento on Friday May 19, 2017, party Chairman John Burton tells chanting members of the nurses' union to quiet down as Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg speaks. Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez then said President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are in a "bromance."
California lawmakers on April 25, 2017 heard from supporters and opponents of a bill that would allow motorists to purchase specialty license plates, with the proceeds going to reproductive services. Abortion rights activists are backing the measure; anti-abortion activists are opposed. Video courtesy of The California Channel.
Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, held a press conference on May 23, 2016, to discuss SB 1046, which requires drunk driving offenders to have breathalyzers installed in their cars. His effort was successful.
Amanda Reiman, community relations manager for Flow Kana, which recently purchased the historic Fetzer winery property where the family got its start, on May 4, 2017 explains the company's vision for transforming the winery to a marijuana processing facility.