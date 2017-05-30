Having a birthday party? Here’s what you need to know about balloons

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:49 Rep. Maxine Waters cut off in the middle of her speech at the Democratic State Convention Pause 1:24 Here is what The Balloon Council says about balloon safety 1:01 California senator wants Gov. Jerry Brown to expand Medi-Cal to undocumented adults 1:18 Cannabis company envisions processing center at former winery 1:38 'Don't wait for them. You lead' on health care, nurses' leader tells rally 1:10 Jerry Brown: Tooth fairy won't fix California roads, so we must pay 0:50 5 things to know about California’s disabled parking placard program 1:38 Gov. Jerry Brown rallies support for tax increases: 'Fixing our roads is basic' 2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street 0:49 'We're very disturbed,' audit committee chair says of UC interference Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Lorna D. O'Hara, executive director of The Balloon Council, speaks about balloon safety at the Capitol on May 30, 2017. Assemblyman Bill Quirk, D-Hayward, is carrying a bill, AB 1091, that prohibits people from willfully releasing balloons into the air. Walter Ko The Sacramento Bee

Lorna D. O'Hara, executive director of The Balloon Council, speaks about balloon safety at the Capitol on May 30, 2017. Assemblyman Bill Quirk, D-Hayward, is carrying a bill, AB 1091, that prohibits people from willfully releasing balloons into the air. Walter Ko The Sacramento Bee