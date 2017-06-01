Daylight saving time could be a thing of the past in California

Legislation to end daylight saving time in California easily overcame a key hurdle on Thursday as the state Assembly advanced the controversial measure.
Assembly Bill 807, which would ask statewide voters to repeal the 1949 initiative establishing daylight saving time in California, passed the lower chamber on a 48-6 vote. It moves to the state Senate for consideration.
The measure by Assemblyman Kansen Chu would allow the Legislature to adjust it with a two-thirds vote – whether that be switching the dates it takes effect, getting rid of it altogether or, should the federal government authorize it, moving to daylight saving time on a year-round basis.
On Thursday, Republican Assemblyman Jay Obernolte called the practice of changing clocks “anachronistic,” saying studies have shown adverse effects on health.
Chu, of San Jose, carried a similar bill last year to end the practice, but it was ultimately scuttled in the state Senate.
The effort to kill the twice-annual, clock-changing exercise fell four votes short, failing on bipartisan lines, with its defenders arguing it could harm tourism, throw businesses out of the loop with their East Coast counterparts and end a benefit for farmers who want later sunset during summer and fall harvests.
Christopher Cadelago: 916-326-5538, @ccadelago Hawken Miller contributed to this report.
