Learn why we change clocks twice a year in this brief history of Daylight Saving Time. Sohail Al-Jamea and Amy Chance McClatchy
Learn why we change clocks twice a year in this brief history of Daylight Saving Time. Sohail Al-Jamea and Amy Chance McClatchy
Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

Capitol Alert

June 01, 2017 3:45 PM

Daylight saving time could be a thing of the past in California

By Christopher Cadelago

ccadelago@sacbee.com

Legislation to end daylight saving time in California easily overcame a key hurdle on Thursday as the state Assembly advanced the controversial measure.

Assembly Bill 807, which would ask statewide voters to repeal the 1949 initiative establishing daylight saving time in California, passed the lower chamber on a 48-6 vote. It moves to the state Senate for consideration.

The measure by Assemblyman Kansen Chu would allow the Legislature to adjust it with a two-thirds vote – whether that be switching the dates it takes effect, getting rid of it altogether or, should the federal government authorize it, moving to daylight saving time on a year-round basis.

On Thursday, Republican Assemblyman Jay Obernolte called the practice of changing clocks “anachronistic,” saying studies have shown adverse effects on health.

Chu, of San Jose, carried a similar bill last year to end the practice, but it was ultimately scuttled in the state Senate.

The effort to kill the twice-annual, clock-changing exercise fell four votes short, failing on bipartisan lines, with its defenders arguing it could harm tourism, throw businesses out of the loop with their East Coast counterparts and end a benefit for farmers who want later sunset during summer and fall harvests.

Christopher Cadelago: 916-326-5538, @ccadelago Hawken Miller contributed to this report.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

California senator argues for single-payer health care in California

View More Video

Capitol Alert staff


Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Dan Smith
Capitol bureau chief
smith@sacbee.com
@DanielSnowSmith

Jim Miller
California policy and politics
Capitol Alert editor
jmiller@sacbee.com
@jimmiller2

Christopher Cadelago
California politics
ccadelago@sacbee.com
@ccadelago

Angela Hart
California politics
ahart@sacbee.com
@ahartreports

Alexei Koseff
Legislature
akoseff@sacbee.com
@akoseff

Taryn Luna
lobbying and influence
tluna@sacbee.com
@tarynluna

Dan Walters
columnist
dwalters@sacbee.com
@waltersbee

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

Facebook
@capitolalert

Editor's Choice Videos