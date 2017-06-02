@attn Twitter image
June 02, 2017

Schwarzenegger, in video, slams Trump over exiting climate deal

By David Caraccio

Former California governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger condemned President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement in a video.

“My message to you, Mr. President, is that, as a public servant, and especially as a president, your first and most important responsibility, is to protect the people,” Schwarzenegger said in the message.

He added, “We remember the great leaders - the great leaders that don't walk backwards into the past, but great leaders that charge torward the future.”

It wasn’t the first time Schwarzenegger and Trump have clashed over an issue.

Before his presidential inauguration in January, Trump criticized the Austrian-American actor for his ratings on “The Apprentice” television show, which Trump formerly led. Later, Schwarzenegger joked that they should swap jobs “then people can finally sleep comfortably again.

The current governor of California, Jerry Brown, ripped Trump’s decision as “insane” and “deviant” as he joined like-minded governors forming an alliance to uphold the Paris accord.

Editor's Choice Videos