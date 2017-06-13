‘We should be outraged’ if Trump fires special counsel, California official says

1:02 Firing Trump-Russia special counsel 'would be too reminiscent of Watergate' Pause

1:19 Don Bachardy tells the story behind his Capitol portrait of Jerry Brown

1:28 Josh Newman vows to beat recall attempt: 'We are not giving this seat back'

1:23 Democrats need to win back hearts and minds, Kimberly Ellis tells activists

1:11 California senator argues for single-payer health care in California

0:48 Jerry Brown says Donald Trump's position on climate change is backfiring

1:18 Why Jerry Brown says Trump's climate position is 'betting on a dead horse'

1:24 Here is what The Balloon Council says about balloon safety

0:49 Rep. Maxine Waters cut off in the middle of her speech at the Democratic State Convention