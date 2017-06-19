California moving to seize public beach closed off by tech billionaire

File - In this Feb. 10, 2014, file photo, Julie Graves, left, of Albany, Calif., and Chris Adams, second from left, of Berkeley, Calif., hold up signs in support of a beach access bill that Democratic state Sen. Jerry Hill introduced near Martin's Beach in Half Moon Bay, Calif. California's Coastal Commission is asking the public to document its use of Martin's Beach after billionaire landowner Vinod Khosla closed the only access road to it. Eric Risberg AP file