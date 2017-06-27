Has Chops steakhouse hosted the last of its Capitol fundraisers?

Are political insiders and downtown diners are about to lose one of their landmark hangouts?
Rumors swirled Tuesday that Chops, the 11th Street steakhouse and bar with a prime Capitol view, will close by the end of the week.
Chops has been a signature gathering spot for lawmakers and lobbyists since it opened in 2003 across the street from Capitol Park. It has played host to countless fundraisers, including two scheduled for breakfast and lunch on Wednesday, according to the Capitol Morning Report.
Lobbyist Adam Keigwin said he was at the restaurant Monday evening when employees told him Friday would be the last day. “I feel like this is the last episode of #Cheers,” he tweeted.
Keigwin said the loss will be felt acutely at the end of the legislative session, when its neighboring location to the Capitol makes Chops the ideal place to wait before late-night votes.
“When you’re waiting for a bill to come up and you don’t know what’s going on, it’s easy to monitor from Chops,” he said. “Hopefully something comes in that’s unique to Sacramento.”
Reached on Tuesday, Geoff Flynn, one of the owners of Chops, would not confirm plans for the restaurant. A second location in Folsom closed last summer.
“We’re still open,” Flynn said. “I’ve got nothing to say at this time.”
Later on Tuesday, Chops posted what appeared to be a goodbye letter to its customers on its Facebook page. “Writing this is difficult, but saying thank you is not,” the message reads in part. “For supporting us through 15 years of service, we thank you. ... For our staff hanging with us to the end, thank you.”
