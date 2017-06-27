John Bovee, of The Bovee Company, talks with Republican Scott Wilk, who is running Assembly, on Oct. 27, 2011, at Chops in downtown Sacramento.
John Bovee, of The Bovee Company, talks with Republican Scott Wilk, who is running Assembly, on Oct. 27, 2011, at Chops in downtown Sacramento. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee file
John Bovee, of The Bovee Company, talks with Republican Scott Wilk, who is running Assembly, on Oct. 27, 2011, at Chops in downtown Sacramento. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee file
Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

Capitol Alert

June 27, 2017 1:47 PM

Has Chops steakhouse hosted the last of its Capitol fundraisers?

By Alexei Koseff

akoseff@sacbee.com

Are political insiders and downtown diners are about to lose one of their landmark hangouts?

Rumors swirled Tuesday that Chops, the 11th Street steakhouse and bar with a prime Capitol view, will close by the end of the week.

Chops has been a signature gathering spot for lawmakers and lobbyists since it opened in 2003 across the street from Capitol Park. It has played host to countless fundraisers, including two scheduled for breakfast and lunch on Wednesday, according to the Capitol Morning Report.

Lobbyist Adam Keigwin said he was at the restaurant Monday evening when employees told him Friday would be the last day. “I feel like this is the last episode of #Cheers,” he tweeted.

Keigwin said the loss will be felt acutely at the end of the legislative session, when its neighboring location to the Capitol makes Chops the ideal place to wait before late-night votes.

“When you’re waiting for a bill to come up and you don’t know what’s going on, it’s easy to monitor from Chops,” he said. “Hopefully something comes in that’s unique to Sacramento.”

Reached on Tuesday, Geoff Flynn, one of the owners of Chops, would not confirm plans for the restaurant. A second location in Folsom closed last summer.

“We’re still open,” Flynn said. “I’ve got nothing to say at this time.”

Later on Tuesday, Chops posted what appeared to be a goodbye letter to its customers on its Facebook page. “Writing this is difficult, but saying thank you is not,” the message reads in part. “For supporting us through 15 years of service, we thank you. ... For our staff hanging with us to the end, thank you.”

 
Sign up
Our Capitol Alert newsletter has updates on what’s new at California’s Capitol. Sign up here.

Alexei Koseff: 916-321-5236, @akoseff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Can you date across the political aisle?

Can you date across the political aisle? 1:47

Can you date across the political aisle?
'On a first date, I tend to veer away from politics' 1:10

'On a first date, I tend to veer away from politics'
'Pink out' aimed at supporting Planned Parenthood, opposing GOP health bill 1:07

'Pink out' aimed at supporting Planned Parenthood, opposing GOP health bill

View More Video

Capitol Alert staff


Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Dan Smith
Capitol bureau chief
smith@sacbee.com
@DanielSnowSmith

Jim Miller
California policy and politics
Capitol Alert editor
jmiller@sacbee.com
@jimmiller2

Christopher Cadelago
California politics
ccadelago@sacbee.com
@ccadelago

Angela Hart
California politics
ahart@sacbee.com
@ahartreports

Alexei Koseff
Legislature
akoseff@sacbee.com
@akoseff

Taryn Luna
lobbying and influence
tluna@sacbee.com
@tarynluna

Dan Walters
columnist
dwalters@sacbee.com
@waltersbee

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

Facebook
@capitolalert

Editor's Choice Videos