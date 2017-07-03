Hate crimes spike again in California; African Americans, Latinos targeted

Law enforcement agencies reported Monday an 11.2 percent increase in total hate crimes across California – the second year in a row the state saw double-digit increases, according to state Justice Department officials.

There were more hate crimes committed last year against people based on their race or ethnicity than any other group, according the annual report on hate crimes released Monday by the California Department of Justice.

Race-related hate crimes in spiked 21.3 percent last year, with anti-African American crimes accounting for the largest number. There were 251 hate-related “events” and 333 “offenses” against African Americans. Anti-Latino crimes were second, with 83 events reported and 114 separate offenses. Crimes against whites came in third, with 56 events reported and 75 offenses.

In total, race-related offenses account for nearly 60 percent of all hate crimes reported in 2016. African Americans are consistently the most targeted group, according to the state. Since 2007, 3,262 of the total 10,409 hate crimes were anti-black, the Justice Department found.

Overall last year, there 931 incidents reported, up from 837 in 2015. Last year was the second year-over-year increase, though total crimes have ticked down over the past decade. Since 2007, total crimes have decreased nearly 35 percent.

But the numbers are on the rise. Hate crimes in 2015 were up 10.4 percent, with 837 reported in 2015, compared to 758 in 2014.

Anti-Muslim and anti-Latino crimes accounted for the largest increase in 2015, according to the state. Hate crimes against Muslims went from 18 in 2014 to 40 in 2015. For Latinos, crimes went from 60 in 2014 to 81 in 2015.

Hate-related events are defined as one hate crime occurrence. Offenses can include multiple criminal acts, such as murder, rape, aggravated assault, intimidation or vandalism.

In 2016, hate crimes against people based on their religion, gender identity or sexual orientation also increased. Anti-Jewish and anti-Muslim attacks accounted for the largest number in crimes based on a person’s perceived religion. Crimes against gay men represented the largest number based on sexual orientation, with 152 total events and 180 offenses. Crimes against transgender people also increased, with 25 reported events and 24 offenses.

Of the total reports, 307 hate crimes were referred for prosecution. Data on convictions were available for 118 cases. Of those 118 cases, 96 resulted in convictions and 22 alleged offenders were not convicted.

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra condemned the numbers. “When someone commits a crime motivated by hate, it is not just an attack on one innocent person, but an attack on the entire state and our communities,” Becerra said in a statement. “We can see from today’s report that words matter.”

The Justice Department did not comment on reasoning behind the uptick in recent years. Officials also declined to discuss potential hate crimes that go unreported.

A federal report found more than half of hate crimes in across the U.S. go unreported, according to a Bureau of Justice statistics report released last week.

The increases could be correlated to an increase in total hate groups tracked by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Of the 917 hate groups currently operating in the U.S., California has the most, with 79, followed by Florida with 63 and Texas with 55, according to the nonprofit. The most dramatic growth in was among radical-right, anti-Muslim hate groups, which increased from 34 in 2015 to 101 last year.

A Southern Poverty Law Center report this year attributed the increase to the candidacy of President Donald Trump.

Last year “was an unprecedented year for hate,” said Mark Potok, senior fellow at the Southern Poverty Law Center and author of a February hate group report analyzing the phenomenon.

“The country saw a resurgence of white nationalism,” Potok said, “along with the rise of a president whose policies reflect the values of white nationalists. In Steve Bannon, these extremists think they finally have an ally who has the president’s ear.”

Nationwide, hate crimes are increasing, according to the FBI. Becerra called it “unsettling” and encouraged Californians who think they’ve been targeted to report incidents immediately.

“I am committed to working with local law enforcement agencies, schools and local communities to enforce California’s anti-hate crime statutes to the fullest extent of the law,” Becerra said.