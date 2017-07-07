Wife of former Attorney General Bill Lockyer arrested on suspicion of spousal battery

The wife of former Attorney General Bill Lockyer was arrested at a Sierra Nevada vacation home Thursday on suspicion of battery of a spouse.
Nadia Davis Lockyer, 46, a former Alameda County supervisor, was arrested by Tuolumne County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail with a $5,000 bail, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Andrea Benson.
She was taken into custody after deputies were called to a home near Twain Harte Lake about 10:55 a.m. The caller reported that a drunken woman was yelling and throwing things.
She posted bail about 9 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Her arrest was first reported by The Union Democrat of Sonora.
Davis Lockyer reportedly had blood alcohol content of .22 percent at the time of her arrest. Bill Lockyer, 76, reportedly suffered a minor injury.
Lockyer, a longtime California lawmaker, served as state attorney general, state treasurer, and led the state Senate in the 1990s. His term as treasurer ended in 2014.
A year earlier, Lockyer joined the Irvine law firm of Brown Rudnick LLP, where he still practices.
Earlier this week, Davis Lockyer in a public Facebook post accused her husband of abusive behavior. “He hits, hurts me, yells and I care for my children in between,” she wrote.
Most people expressed sympathy with her on her Facebook page. Some discouraged her from making her feelings public.
“For all of you criticizing me for putting this on FB, I don’t have the same private person life privileges as you. This is my one and only outlet to tell the truth,” she wrote.
On June 20, her Facebook post had a different tone: “...grateful for the man that made and makes it so – Happy Fathers Day to the bestest of mans I could’ve ever hoped to make babies with! Your children are blessed to have you as their papa.”
Long Beach police responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Lockyers’ home on March 28. A police report listed Nadia Lockyer as a suspect, but did not name any victims. The report was turned over the city prosecutor, police said.
Nadia Lockyer resigned her elected post in 2012 amid struggles with addiction and a well-publicized altercation with a former lover. Later, she accused Bill Lockyer of carrying on an affair.
But by late 2015, the pair told The Sacramento Bee that life was on the upswing. They gave birth to twin boys, Harrison William Lockyer and Elijah Westwood Lockyer.
“This is her idea of a wonderful Christmas present,” Bill Lockyer said at the time. “For me, I guess I am testing the hypothesis that kids keep you young.”
Christopher Cadelago, Rennie Svirnovskiy and Jim Miller of The Bee Capitol Bureau contributed to this report.
