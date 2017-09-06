Dianne Feinstein, booed on her home turf, faces calls from Bernie Sanders supporters to step aside in 2018 Is the party moving out from under Dianne Feinstein?

In April, Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein angered people in her hometown of San Francisco when she said firmly that she doesn’t support a universal “Medicare-for-all” health care system being championed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
People in the large and boisterous crowd, gathered for Feinstein’s first town hall since President Donald Trump took office, jeered and booed. Some raised handmade signs reading “Resist” into the air.
Four months later, Feinstein was booed again on her home turf, this time for saying that Trump “can be a good president” if he can “learn and change.”
To some, Feinstein’s comments are a glaring signal that she is out of step with her own party.
“That was a comment that a Democrat might make in Wyoming or Oklahoma, but not here. That guy is toxic here,” said Garry South, a Democratic strategist who has run several statewide campaigns including that of Gray Davis in 1998, when he became the first Democratic governor elected in California in nearly two decades.
“This was just a real moment of truth for a lot of Democrats about whether or not she gets it. The Democratic electorate has gotten more liberal, it’s gotten younger and it’s gotten far more diverse,” South added. “The ground has shifted underneath everyone’s feet, almost like a sudden earthquake, and whether she understands that or not I don’t know. It wasn’t evident from her comments the other night that she does.”
Feinstein, 84, is the nation’s oldest U.S. senator. She’s up for re-election next year and is widely expected to seek a sixth term. Should she run, she’d be California’s longest-serving senator in Congress by the end of the term in 2022. While she revealed her plans publicly, Feinstein appears to be in campaign mode. She has $3.6 million in her campaign account, and raised $1.35 million during the first half of 2017 alone.
She is the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and is a member of the Senate Intelligence and Appropriations committees – responsible for investigating ties between Trump and Russia and overseeing federal spending.
“Why wouldn’t she run?” asked Bill Carrick, Feinstein’s longtime political consultant. “She’s obviously a leader in the Democratic Party, both in California and nationally, and she has a long record of being there on progressive causes, whether it’s women’s issues or immigration or fighting the repeal of Obamacare.”
Feinstein has long embraced her reputation as a centrist Democrat, one with appeal to moderates and some Republicans. First elected to the U.S. Senate in 1992, Feinstein gained national attention two years prior, when she made point of telling a California Democratic Party convention that she supports the death penalty, drawing boos from left-leaning delegates. She touted the stance in defining television ad.
“That ad said volumes about her – Dianne Feinstein is not someone who can be intimidated, and you’re never going to get anything from her other than what’s on her mind,” said Darry Sragow, a longtime Democratic strategist who ran her 1990 primary campaign. “One of the things Dianne Feinstein is known for universally is that she’s very tough. She’s willing to get up in front of a crowd that isn’t going to like what she’s going to say.”
Political consultants and Democratic strategists say the intensity on the left, fueled by Trump’s stances on immigration, health care and climate change, could put Feinstein under greater scrutiny as the 2018 midterm elections near.
“California is ground zero for ‘The Resistance,’ so the party, rightly so, is looking for champions,” said Juan Rodriguez, a partner at the political consulting firm SCN Strategies who served as a campaign manager to Sen. Kamala Harris last year. “The champions have to move beyond the resistance and help unify the party to put us in a strong position to take back the House and get progressive Democrats elected up and down ticket...but the politics side of this is a very different calculation. I don’t think that is what’s driving her decisions right now. She’s making decisions based on what she thinks is right in D.C.”
Top Democrats rebuked Feinstein the morning after she said the American people need to have “patience” with Trump.
“We don't have much patience for Donald Trump here in California,” state Senate leader Kevin de León, a Democrat, said in a statement.
De León’s comments quickly raised questions whether he will seek Feinstein’s seat. Other names being discussed as possible candidates – all Democrats – include Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer, Rep. Adam Schiff of Burbank and Secretary of State Alex Padilla.
“There’s a lot of pent-up pressure among young, aggressive, more progressive Democrats who are waiting to grab the brass ring,” said South, the Democratic strategist. “I’m not predicting Dianne Feinstein will get a Democratic opponent in 2018, but I honestly believe the chances are better now than they were before Tuesday...if she runs again and gets re-elected, you’re not looking at another U.S. Senate race until 2024. That’s an eternity in politics.”
South offered cautionary signs that indicate Feinstein could face a tougher election year. He pointed to Hillary Clinton’s strong primary challenge from Sanders, and the recent race for chair of the state Democratic Party between Eric Bauman, seen as the establishment candidate, and Kimberly Ellis, the favorite of the more liberal faction of the party.
“She came within 60 votes of beating him,” South said. “That’s a warning sign, in my view, to someone like Dianne Feinstein. If I were her brain trust, I would be looking at this and saying ‘You know what, this may not be a free ride.’”
Dan Schnur, professor at the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Center on Communication, Leadership & Policy, said ....
expressed caution, noting Feinstein’s incumbency and experience, with 24 years in the U.S. Senate.
“This progressive energy we’re seeing may be enough to take out a moderate first-time candidate, but it’s probably not enough to defeat Dianne Feinstein,” Schnur said. “It’s hard to think of any plausible statewide Democratic candidate who would want to risk his or her political future by running against a party icon.”
Shortly after getting booed last week, Feinstein issued a statement urging the president to “stop fueling division.”
“During this tumultuous time, I’m working to protect the progress we’ve made and find a way to get things done for Californians during a period of total Republican control of Washington. I’ve been strongly critical of President Trump when I disagree on policy and with his behavior,” she said. “The duty of the American president is to bring people together, not cater to one segment of a political base; to solve problems, not campaign constantly. While I’m under no illusion that it’s likely to happen and will continue to oppose his policies, I want President Trump to change for the good of the country.”
Harris, in office less than a year, held a town hall in Oakland the day after Feinstein appeared in San Francisco. She had a different message.
“This is a challenging moment in time which is requiring us to stand up be vocal and fight,” Harris said, later announcing that she plans to co-sponsor legislation from Sen. Bernie Sanders to create a national “Medicare-for-all” health care system.
Many in the crowd at Harris’ town hall said that’s what California Democrats want to hear. The issue of single-payer health care alone has emerged as a new litmus test for Democratic candidates.Late last month, the state Democratic Party formally endorsed proposed legislation from state Sens. Ricardo Lara and Toni Atkins, both Democrats from southern California, to establish a single-payer health care system for the entire state.
“It’s time for Dianne Feinstein to go,” said Ben Becker, co-founder of San Francisco Berniecrats, a group aimed at moving the Democratic Party further left. “The future of the party is clear in California...Sen. Feinstein is simply not fighting for the people and supporting the disenfranchised. She’s not looking out for people of color and poor people, those who don’t have equal footing in Donald Trump’s America.
“We have to establish a single-payer health care system, we have to get the money out of politics so the wealthy don’t have disproportionate influence over who our leaders are and the decisions they make, and we have to prevent further wars of aggression,” Becker added.
Others say they support both of California’s senators in Congress.
“I’m impressed, she promised she’d fight,” Tomi Lanre-Amos, 28, of San Francisco, said of Harris. “But I would say we need both of them. I admire Sen. Feinstein as a woman and senior senator... She is pushing for bipartisan legislation. For any law to pass, we need both parties.”
Angela Hart: 916-326-5528, @ahartreports
Comments